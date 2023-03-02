How to Solve the Lower & Upper Hogsfield Hedge Maze in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Avalanche Software

When you venture outside Hogwarts, you’ll discover several hidden areas and puzzles filled with treasures and upgrades. However, many tasks can be challenging to complete, they can either include mathematical equations or the use of several magical spells. In this guide, we’ll focus on how to solve the Hogsfield hedge maze in Hogwarts Legacy to uncover a fashionable cosmetic.

Hogwarts Legacy Lower Hedge Maze Solution

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Avalanche Software

Those who want to solve the mazes should be aware that these layouts are randomly generated, so there isn’t a set path for every puzzle. To help with these tasks, you can cast the Revelio spell to pinpoint the chest’s location, but you’ll still need to find a way there. It’s best to always make your way toward the center of the structure and use the maze waypoint on the minimap to have an idea of where you started.

Witches or wizards won’t be able to use their broom or flying mount at this time as a way to increase the challenge of the puzzle. You can find one of the hedge mazes below the Lower Hogsfield house in the South Hogwarts Region.

Since the center point is the objective, you must avoid the edges of the maze, or you may end up back at the start. If you prefer a different layout, you can load a previous Autosave file to trigger new pathways, which may prove easier. It should also be noted that when you do encounter one of these challenges, you must complete them at that point in time since many players have indicated that the waypoint disappears with certain actions.

How to Solve the Hedge Maze in Upper Hogsfield in Hogwarts Legacy

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Avalanche Software

You can also spot another one at Upper Hogsfield near the Floo Flame and Giant Purple Toad Den.

Some players have noted that these quests can sometimes not spawn in Hogwarts Legacy; possibly due to the season, time of day, or a particular side quest. That said, you may need to check back at a later time to trigger its waypoint, possibly toward the end of the game.

If the mission is available, you can begin the challenge by going through the doorway:

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Avalanche Software

One of the common pathways of this maze mandates you to follow the main path until you get your first right; just be sure not to go left or it’ll reset. Continue until you see the next left. Go down it but then take an immediate right turn, and you’ll be taken to the center of the maze.

Once you reach the chest, you’ll be rewarded with a valuable cosmetic or other resources. Nevertheless, it’s a good idea to ensure that you have enough room for your Gear slots before opening the chest.

That does it for our guide on how to solve the Hogsfield hedge maze in Hogwarts Legacy. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on how to solve the Bridge Fire puzzle.

