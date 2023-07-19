Sharingan Eyes: All Different Types & What They Do

When it comes to the world of Naruto, one of the most unique aspects of the series’ complex lore is the Kekkei Genkai, or “bloodline traits.” These are special abilities that certain clans and their members possess wholly based upon their DNA bloodline ancestry passed down through generations. The most well-known and widely recognized of these traits is the Sharingan, or 写輪眼, Copy Wheel Eye. Read on to find out more about all different Sharingan Eye types & what they do.

All Sharingan Eye Types & Powers

Image Source: Crunchyroll

Basic Sharingan / One Tomoe, Two Tomoe, Three Tomoe

Image Source: Crunchyroll

First seen harnessed by Kakashi during the fight between team 7 and Zabuza, it’s the most fundamental Sharingan that allows the user to copy the ninjutsu they see. It’s characterized by its red iris and unique design consisting of various numbers of commas, or “tomoe”. The primary ability of the basic Sharingan is to copy and memorize any technique seen, including ninjutsu, genjutsu, and taijutsu, making it a powerful asset in combat.

As the user grows and gains more experience, their Sharingan can develop from one tomoe up to three, enhancing its predictive capabilities and perception. Most have one tomoe, and the origin of this eye goes back to the first Shinobi, Hagoromo Otsutsuki, whose eye eventually evolved into the Mangekyou, then Rinnegan, before he became Sage of Six Paths, spreading his chakra to all.

Mangekyō Sharingan

Image Source: Crunchyroll

One of the strongest eyes, the Mangekyō Sharingan aka “Heavenly eyes that see the truth of all of creation without obstruction” is the advanced form of the Sharingan. It can be awakened by experiencing intense emotional trauma, particularly from losing someone close. The design becomes more elaborate and unique to each user, and it offers them access to incredibly powerful and often destructive techniques that are also unique to the owner who has them.

Despite its immense power, the Mangekyō Sharingan comes with a significant drawback: extended use leads to deteriorating vision and eventual blindness. This, however, can be circumvented through the acquisition of an “Eternal” Mangekyō Sharingan.

Eternal Mangekyō Sharingan

Image Source: Crunchyroll

The Eternal Mangekyō Sharingan is the final dojutsu of the Uchiha clan. It was obtained when an Uchiha with a Mangekyō transplants a pair from another Uchiha who also awakened the Mangekyō Sharingan. This not only prevents blindness but also often enhances the user’s abilities.

It’s a superior version of the Mangekyō with more power and fewer drawbacks, also restoring the light in the eyes of the user. Notably, only a few characters in the series have ever achieved this form, such as Madara Uchiha and Sasuke Uchiha.

Rinne & Rinnegan

Image Source: Crunchyroll

The Rinne, or Samsara Copy Eye Wheel, is the predecessor to the Rinnegan and Sharingan. Rinne gives red eyes with added features while Rinnegan gives purple eyes and manifests after the first dojutsu tree of earth. The evolution from Sharingan to Rinnegan was first achieved by Hagoromo Otsutsuki, the Sage of Six Paths, through the combination of his own chakra with that of his mother, Kaguya Otsutsuki. This eye grants the power to control all five basic nature transformations and access to unique techniques, collectively known as the Six Paths Techniques.

In the series, we see Sasuke Uchiha awaken this powerful dōjutsu after regaining both of his Rinnegan. Sasuke’s Rinnegan retains the tomoe of his Mangekyō Sharingan, symbolizing its retained Sharingan abilities.

The Sharingan Eyes have shaped the course of the Naruto series in many ways. From the basic Sharingan to the Mangekyō and Eternal Mangekyō Sharingan, and finally, to the Rinnegan, each transformation presents not only new abilities but also symbolizes the growth and evolution of the characters. It’s a vivid demonstration of how the narrative in Naruto seamlessly blends personal development and power progression, creating a captivating and immersive universe.