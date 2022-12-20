Naruto definitely isn’t a short anime, running from 2002 all the way to 2017 with about 425 canon episodes of a total 720. It’s been around for longer than some of its younger fans have even been alive.
You may have watched the entire series, but were you really paying attention? Take this quick Naruto quiz to test your knowledge. Do you only have Genin-level knowledge of the show, or will you come out on top by showing off your Hokage-level brilliance?
The quiz will only ask questions relating to Naruto and Naruto Shippuden, so if you’ve decided not to watch Boruto, you’re safe for this one. But you’ll still need to know your stuff to figure out the answers to the 15 questions that we’ve prepared.
Without further ado, here’s the hardest Naruto trivia quiz that you’ll ever take:
The Hardest Naruto Quiz You'll Ever Take
Who tricks Naruto into stealing a scroll in the first episode of the series?
What is the name of Zabuza's sword?
Which team isn't included in the "Rookie 9" classification during the Chunin Exams?
Which of Gamabunta's sons does Naruto accidentally summon during his fight against Gaara?
Who are Itachi and Kisame looking for when they first arrive in Konoha together?
Why is Kakashi always late?
Who is the youngest Uchiha character to unlock their Mangekyo Sharingan?
Which members of the Sound Village go to Konoha to bring Sasuke to Orochimaru?
Which former Kage was also the Jinchuriki of the Three Tails?
Which of the Eight Gates does Rock Lee stop at against Gaara in the Chunin Exams?
How many times does Naruto use the Nine Tails' power in Part 1 of the series?
What is the Eight Tails' real name?
How many times has Orochimaru "died?"
Which one of the five major Hidden Villages is the only one to never produce a member of the Akatsuki?
Which one of these is NOT the name of a Mitzukage
The red spiral on the back of Konoha vests symbolizes a friendship with which clan?
