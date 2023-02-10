Image Source: Warner Bros. Games

On your epic adventure in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll be whisked away to a magical world brimming with interesting characters, dastardly foes, and lots and lots of knick-knacks to collect. Some of these items are more useful than others and, at first, you probably won’t notice that you have a finite amount of space to carry things. Soon, however, you’ll realise that your pockets can get a wee bit chock-a-block. As a result, you may be wondering what to do when your Gear Slots are full in Hogwarts Legacy. Worry not, as we’re here to help. Let’s get into it!

What Should I Do If My Gear Slots Are Full in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

If you ever find that your Gear Slots are full in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll want to make up some more space for any shiny treasure that you may discover out in the wild. There are two ways to do this.

Firstly, you can simply destroy the items that you no longer want in the in-game menu, which will free up a slot for any new items that you may want. To do this, simply go into the ‘Gear’ section of the menu, hover over the specific item that you no longer want to keep, and press and hold L3 for a few moments.

This will permanently destroy the item, so make sure it’s definitely something you no longer want. Of course, with this specific method, you don’t get anything in return, so the second method may be more appealing.

The second method is to sell unwanted items to traders. There are plenty of traders in Hogsmeade if you’re struggling to find a trader to sell to. To sell items to a trader, simply speak to them and ask to trade. Once the menu opens up, you’ll be looking at the items you can purchase from said trader. Press R1 to toggle over to sell items and here, you’ll be able to sell specific items for money, which is a lot more appealing than simply destroying the item without any recompense.

How Do I Increase My Gear Slots in Hogwarts Legacy? Answered

To increase your Gear Slots in Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll need to complete Merlin Trials, which are puzzle mini-games that are dotted around the world. These puzzles will become available once you have spoken to Nora Treadwell, and completed the Trials of Merlin quest.

So, what do you know: That should hopefully clue you in on what to do when your Gear Slots are full in Hogwarts Legacy. For more, here’s how to get Mallowsweet Leaves, which you’ll need to access those aforementioned Merlin Trials. Or if you’d rather, go ahead and take a gander at the links below.

