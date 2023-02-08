Image Source: Warner Bros. Games

Hogwarts Legacy lets players outfit their character with gear that boosts a number of stats such as offense and defense. In true RPG fashion, players will have to continually equip new pieces of gear in order to get stronger as the challenges become more difficult. The unwanted gear can then be sold to make way to buy new gear or other resources. Here is how to sell gear in Hogwarts Legacy.

Selling Gear in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Source: Warner Bros. Games via Twinfinite

Gear in Hogwarts Legacy that is no longer needed can either be destroyed or sold for a price. While destroying the gear is a quick way to free up inventory space when in a pinch, it is a lot more efficient to sell the gear and make a little money, or Galleons as is called in the game.

Players can sell their unwanted gear to any shop vendor in the game by physically visiting the vendor and selecting the sell menu. You can then sell individual pieces of gear and receive Galleons in return. There are many vendors throughout the world of Hogwarts Legacy, though the village of Hogsmeade has several that are easy to travel to after visiting the town for the first time.

Hogsmeade has a few Floo Flames points that make it easy to fast travel to the town, quickly sell off your gear, and then go back to your wizarding journey. It does not matter which vendor to sell to, since all offer the same sell price for the gear.

That is how to sell gear in Hogwarts Legacy.

