How to Get Rainbow Panda in Blooket

What better way to encourage student engagement than with some cute collectibles to aim for? Blooket loves doing this, providing opportunities for students to earn tokens, then spend those tokens on player avatars called Blooks. It’s not always certain you’ll get the one you want, especially if said Blook is the Rainbow Panda.

How to Obtain the Rainbow Panda Blook in Blooket

Before you try to get the Rainbow Panda in Blooket, here’s something to keep in mind: the Rainbow Panda is incredibly rare. The chances of you getting one are 1 in 5000 or 0.02%. If you’ve made your peace with that, let’s move on:

Earn 20 Tokens. You can either earn tokens from answering questions correctly in Blooket or sell off Blooks you don’t want anymore. Visit the Blooket Market. In the bottom-left corner, you’ll find the Blooket Market. The icon resembles a kiosk. Open a Safari Box. At the top of the Blooket Market, you’ll see a series of packs. Each one contains a select few Blooks. The one you want to open is the Safari Pack, on the right-hand side. Remember: there’s a 0.02% chance you’ll get the Rainbow Panda, so wish upon a star! Now go to your stats. It’s in the bottom-left corner of Blooket. It’s in the same location as the Blooket Market, except on the left end. It resembles a bar graph. At the top of your profile, select your profile picture. From there, you can locate the Rainbow Panda and choose it as your new profile picture.

Hopefully, luck is on your side and you’ll get the Rainbow Panda in Blooket. If not, well, at least you’re getting smarter from all the questions you’re answering correctly. Either way, having the best tower defense setup will certainly help earn Tokens at a faster rate!