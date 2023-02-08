Being the best Wizard or Witch at Hogwarts doesn’t come easy. In order to stand out, you’ll need to excel at class, make friends, and explore the grounds, which are filled to the brim with interesting puzzles just waiting to be solved, including a few that deal with fire. Here is everything you need to know about how to solve the Hogwarts Legacy Bridge Fire puzzle.

Bridge Fire Puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy

Image Source: Avalance Sofware Via Twinfinite

The first thing you’ll want to do is travel to the fast travel point for the Viaduct Courtyard Floo Flame, where you’ll find the bridge and puzzle in question. Once here, light the four braziers at both ends of the bridge using the Incendio spell.

When you get each brazier lit, your character can now rotate them. To find the right position for each, you’ll need to need to match the roman numeral on it with the correct symbol as shown on the “crest” at the west section of the bridge. If you don’t feel like doing this yourself (which is probably why you’re here), then just input the following:

Brazier Roman Numerals

Triangle Brazier = I

Double Circle Brazier = II

Triangle Circle Brazier = III

Diamond Brazier = IV

Once all four braziers are lined up correctly, the crest will open, allowing you to cast Revelio which reveals two chests. The first one is on the right of the path and the second one is at the end on the left.

So that is everything you need to know about how to solve the Hogwarts Legacy Bridge Fire puzzle. For more tips and tips, be sure to check out all of our related guides below, including how to solve the animal symbol doors you’ll find throughout Hogwarts.

