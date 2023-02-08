How To Open Animal Symbol Doors in Hogwarts Legacy Cheat Sheet

Hogwarts Legacy is filled with plenty of interesting secrets, as this new Harry Potter title allows fans to live out their fantasy and explore the most prominent Wizarding school in the world. One location that hides some of these locked areas can be found in the form of doors with animals on them. Here is everything you need to know about how to open animal doors in Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy Animal Symbols Cheat Sheet

When you come upon an animal door and its symbol in Hogwarts Legacy, it’ll require you to use a cipher to determine the correct number of animals that go around the door frame. When your math adds up at the middle of the door, you’ll be able to unlock it.

To change the animal in each triangle on the door, simply use their corresponding panels – it’s important to note that some of them are hidden behind a Revelio spell, so just be sure to try that if you’re stuck. In order to get things to add up, you’ll obviously need to know the corresponding number for each, though.

All Animal Door Numbers in Hogwarts Legacy

If you head to the Divination class, you should be able to find a Field Guide that has all of the numbers that are associated with each animal. It’ls located in a chest at the top of the wooden rafters, and contains the following numbers:

Demiguise – 0

Unicorn – 1

Dragon – 2

Hydra – 3

Owl – 4

Crab – 5

Salamander – 6

One-eyed Monster – 7

Spider – 8

Snake – 9

Now that you’ve got the correct numbers, you simply need to do a bit of math, and open sesame! That is everything you need to know about how to open animal doors in Hogwarts Legacy. For more help, like what to do if the game won’t download, be sure to search the rest of Twinfinite.

