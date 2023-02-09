Long, but not too tricky once you get the hang of it.

Hogwarts is a maze of huge halls, spiral staircases, and all manner of nooks and crannies. Some of its secrets are tricky to find, while others are easy to spot but hard to get inside. You’ll find several door puzzles scattered throughout the building, each of which hides useful loot behind their cryptic doors. Here’s how to solve the Ravenclaw door puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Solve Door Puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy

Just like the Central Hall puzzle (pictured above) that you may have already solved, the solution to the Ravenclaw Tower door puzzle is maths-based. There’s actually a note you can find in the Library Annex near the door puzzle in that location which provides an overview of what each symbol means. Once you’ve got the note in hand you can reference it to work out each calculation, but honestly, you don’t really need it. It’s quite simple: each symbol represents a number from 0-9:

0 – Demiguise

1 – Unicorn

2 – Tentacle Goat

3 – Three-headed snake

4 – Owl

5 – Quintaped

6 – Lizard

7 – Squid

8 – Spider

9 – Snakes

Ravenclaw Door Puzzle Solutions in Hogwarts Legacy

So, let’s break down the Ravenclaw Tower puzzle. In the Grand Staircase area. Fast travel to the Ravenclaw Tower Floo Flame, then run down the corridor and you’ll find the door puzzle in question on the right-hand side.

The solution is Demiguise (left dial), and Quintaped (right dial). The loot you’ll find behind the door is grey quidditch gloves and other quidditch equipment (seems the vary).

That’s everything you need to know about how to do the Ravenclaw door puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy. For more useful tips and guides on the game, including, how to beat the central door puzzle, search Twinfinite or check out some of the related content listed below.

