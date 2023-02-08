Hogwarts is a huge building and there are all manner of secrets to discover, some of which can be unlocked right away and others that will require you to return much later in the game. One set of secrets that can be attempted off the bat is the door puzzles that you’ll find in various locations. They aren’t easy if you don’t understand how to beat them, though. Here’s how to do the Central Hall door puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy if you’re struggling.

Beating the Central Hall Door Puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy

For those who want the immediate answer and don’t care about how the solution was found, let’s make this super easy: you need to turn the question mark on the first floor to the Spider, and the double question mark on the second floor to the Runespoor.

Image source: Avalanche via Twinfinite

If you want to know how the puzzle actually works, though, here’s what you need to know. Basically, each symbol above the door represents a number, from 0-8. To open the door you’ll need to reveal the puzzle on the door itself and then look to see which two numbers each symbol has to add up to. As you can see from this puzzle, the first question mark is 21, and the second is 17.

You’ll notice that the puzzle gives you two symbols already, so all you need to do is convert those symbols to numbers and then make the calculation. Adding the two symbols we have together gives us the number we need to subtract from the total (the number in the middle) to give us our answer.

All Door Symbol Numbers

0 – Demiguise

– Demiguise 1 – Unicorn

– Unicorn 2 – Dragon

– Dragon 3 – Runespoor

– Runespoor 4 – Owl

– Owl 5 – Quintaped

– Quintaped 6 – Salamander

– Salamander 7 – Squid

– Squid 8 – Spider

– Spider 9 – Snakes

The first puzzle is 11 + Dragon (2) = 13, which means we need 8 to make 21. So, it’s a Spider since that correlates to the number 8.

The second puzzle is Quintaped (5) + Snakes (9), which is 14 and so we need 3 to make 17. So, it’s a Runespoor.

Central Door Puzzle Loot

Image source: Avalanche via Twinfinite

After entering the correct symbols you can unlock the door and loot the two chests inside. From what we can tell, the loot actually seems to be random. We’ve had staff members get different items each time; on this particular run we got Gold Rimmed Circular Spectacles and a Scarf, but others received something else.

That’s everything you need to know about how to do the Central Hall door puzzle in Hogwarts Legacy. For more useful tips and guides on the game, including how to redeem and equip your Dark Arts cosmetics, search Twinfinite or check out some of the related content listed below.