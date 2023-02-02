Will Hogwarts Legacy Have Microtransactions? Answered

Image Source: Avalanche Software

Microtransactions have become a thorn of varying degrees in the gaming industry, as some of gaming’s hottest titles aim to lock the best content behind a paywall. Hogwarts Legacy is one of gaming’s hottest titles, with fans clamoring for a return to the magical world of Harry Potter. That said, will Hogwarts Legacy follow the trend of hiding the Wizarding World’s best secrets behind a paywall? Here’s what you need to know about microtransactions in Hogwarts Legacy.

Is There Microtransactions in Hogwarts Legacy?

Fear not Potterheads and fellow magic aficionados; Hogwarts Legacy will not have microtransactions. This confirmation comes directly from the source, as Avalanche Studios states it will be free from this practice in the Hogwarts Legacy FAQs.

It may seem like a trivial question, but as mentioned, microtransactions and pay-to-win schemes have seen a notorious rise over the years. Hogwarts Legacy, unfortunately, seemed prime to fall subject to this practice, but thankfully Avalanche Software has decided to do away with this unforgivable curse, as the team is strictly focused on creating a magical single-player experience free of Muggle headaches.

However, there are various editions to choose from if you’re preordering that contain bonuses. The Deluxe Edition will net you three days of early access and a few other cosmetic items. It may not exactly be microtransactions, but it might as well be highlighted that there are some benefits to spending a few extra coins before launch.

That's everything you need to know about microtransactions in Hogwarts Legacy.

