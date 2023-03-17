How to Fix Diablo 4 Beta Error Code 395002, Your Account is Currently Locked

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4’s beta is out, and as with many betas, players are encountering plenty of issues preventing them from discovering what Blizzard Entertainment is cooking up in the next entry of the action-adventure RPG series. One error is causing players to face account lockouts, and if you’re one of the many facing this issue, here’s what you need to know about how to fix error code 395002 in Diablo 4’s beta.

Fixing Error Code 395002, Your Account is Currently Locked in Diablo 4

Regarding error code 395002, there’s no indication of what triggers this error code. However, the consensus seems to be that “your account is currently locked” isn’t a red flag, as it seemingly is caused by the extreme stress the servers are under.

Diablo 4 has been a work in progress for years, with Blizzard Entrainment announcing this title in 2019. The beta is currently in the hands of players who pre-ordered Diablo 4, as players are getting a chance to test out what’s new in the next iteration of the series.

That said, betas are great when they work, but the overwhelming amount of players has caused many network issues leading to many error codes for players. With error code 395002, your best bet is to wait a couple of minutes and then retry logging into Diablo 4.

One method that may aid this issue is restarting Battle.net and rebooting the game. Aside from that, there’s not much you can do, but your account is in good hands.

That’s all you need to know about how to resolve error code 395002 in Diablo 4. For more tips and tricks, check out our related section below.

