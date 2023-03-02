Image Source: Bungie

As expected, Destiny 2 Lightfall has added a lot of new features to its gameplay that have altered the way the game is played. Included in that are some characters that you can interact with that will not only give you helpful missions but ones that you can take advantage of to farm XP. Here is everything you need to know about how to farm Nimbus XP in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

Where Is Nimbus in Destiny 2 Lightfall? Answered

In order to find Nimbus, you’ll obviously have to meet the prerequisite of getting the Lightfall expansion and at least progressing past the prologue and tutorial phase. Once you do, you can find Rohan’s mentee at Striders Gate in the Neomuna Patrol zone.

Interacting with Nimbus will reveal a bunch of different questlines and opportunities to earn XP that will net you some great rewards, including chest keys and Strand Meditations.

Destiny 2 Nimbus XP Glitch

Once you’ve met Nimbus and want to take level his quests up, you can farm XP for him in a number of different and easy ways.

Patrol Reputation – This specific idea isn’t anything new to Guardians, as you can simply just go on patrol at the moment and farm reputation by doing scan and survey patrols, as they provide around 100 reputation each and can be done quickly.

– This specific idea isn’t anything new to Guardians, as you can simply just go on patrol at the moment and farm reputation by doing scan and survey patrols, as they provide around 100 reputation each and can be done quickly. Terminal Overload Farm – One of the easiest ways to farm quickly for Nimbus is to load up and complete the Terminal Overload activity. After you defeat the boss, open both chests, quickly leave the patrol zone, then re-enter where you completed the activity and open the chests. Repeat this process until it despawns.

Currently, those are the best ways to go about farming XP for Nimbus in Destiny 2 Lightfall. If you’re still looking for more help on the game, we’ve got everything from boss fights to exotic walkthroughs for your down below.

