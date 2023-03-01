Who Is Nimbus in Destiny 2? Explained

Image Source: Bungie.net

Destiny 2’s Lightfall DLC has finally launched, and along with it comes a brand new species of characters known as the Cloud Striders. Throughout your journey on Neomuna you will meet a couple of Cloudstriders along the way, one of which is Nimbus, the youngster Cloud Strider in training. That said, some players are confused as to who Nimbus is and their role in the story. So today, let’s discuss who Nimbus is in Destiny 2.

PSA: This post will include Lightfall campaign spoilers.

Everything You Need to Know About Nimbus in Destiny 2

As mentioned before, Nimbus is the latest and currently youngest Cloud Strider in training, following the steps of their mentor, Rohan, whom we also meet during the campaign. However, what exactly is a Cloud Strider, and what makes them different from Guardians for example? To put simply, Cloud Striders are cybernetically enhanced humans who are tasked with protecting Neomuna. Essentially, with the power of advanced technology, Cloud Striders are the next stage of human evolution, and Nimbus is the latest in the long line of Cloud Striders who came before him.

Throughout the campaign, we learn that Nimbus is a reckless, loose-cannon character who lives for the thrill of the fight and wants to be a hero who defends their home. However, their mentor, Rohan, helps keep them in check until his eventual death, which leaves Nimbus to step up to the plate and start to mature. Now, Nimbus serves as our primary vendor in Neomuna and assigns us various tasks in the hopes of further defending the city from the forces of Calus and The Witness.

