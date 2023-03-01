How to Complete We Stand Unbroken in Destiny 2 (Week 1)

Image Souce: Bungie

Destiny 2 Season 20 is finally here, and players can’t wait to unlock all of the secrets Season of Defiance has in store for them. As always, there are a fair amount of new questlines that have been introduced alongside the update, including one that is ongoing weekly. Here is everything you need to know about how to complete the We Stand Unbroken questline in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 We Stand Unbroken Quest Guide

In total, this will be a multi-step process from start to finish, with new stages unlocking every Tuesday until its completion. To start, you’ll need to complete the Righteous Defiance Seasonal Challenge for the first week of Season of Defiance.

Complete the Righteous Defiance Seasonal Challenge for the first week of Season of Defiance by participating in a Defiant Battleground: EDZ mission. Visit the War Table and talk to Mara to get the War Table upgrade. Use the War Table and pick your Awoken Favor. Go to H.E.L.M. and drop into a Defiant Battleground Playlist activity. Return to the Farm and talk to Mara. Wait until the following Tuesday for the next stage of the questline.

After you’ve spoken with Mara, unfortunately, all you have to do is wait until the quest is continued next Tuesday. You obviously won’t be able to make any progress in it until then, but we will be sure to provide you with an update as soon as it comes out.

For now, though, that is everything you need to know about how to complete the We Stand Unbroken questline in Destiny 2. While you wait for the next steps, be sure to check out our guides on how to get all the new exotics and catalysts, including the Verglas Curve Catalyst for all you bow lovers out there.

