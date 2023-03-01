How to Get Verglas Curve Catalyst in Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie.net

Season of Defiance has arrived in Destiny 2, and with it comes a brand new Exotic weapon, Verglas Curve, the first Exotic Stasis Bow. This weapon is exactly what Stasis builds has needed for a long time, and it also has the potential to become even stronger with its Exotic Catalyst. However, obtaining this catalyst is not clear for some players. So today, let’s discuss how to get the Verglas Curve Catalyst in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Verglas Curve Catalyst Guide

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Obtaining the Catalyst for the Verglas Curve is actually very simple. Once you acquire the Bow, the quest for Catalyst, “Nock, Draw, Loose, Quiet,” will immediately become available to grab from Banshee at the Tower. Completing the quest is more or less the same as any other Exotic Catalyst quest, where you’ll need to use the Verglas Curve in various activities and get kills with it.

Higher-tier Nightfalls and wins in either Crucible or Gambit matches will grant you the most progress in completing this portion of the quest. Afterward, all you need to do is head back to Banshee, who will reward you with the Verglas Curve Catalyst.

Completing the Catalyst itself is the same as any other Exotic primary weapon: killing 700 enemies with the Bow. This can be done anywhere in the game, but if you’re looking to complete this as fast as possible, then the “In the Deep” Moon mission will be your best place, as Thrall can spawn infinitely towards the end of the mission, allowing you to complete the Catalyst with ease.

That’s everything you need to know on how to get the Verglas Curve Catalyst in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our latest Destiny 2 guides, like how to complete the Vex Input Locks, and more below.

Related Posts