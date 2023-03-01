How To Complete the Vex Input Locks in Headlong of Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie.net

Destiny 2’s Lightfall DLC has finally arrived, and with it comes a brand new and immersive campaign for all to partake in. Within this campaign lies a tricky puzzle in the Headlong mission, known as the Vex Input Lock, which is halting players from progressing through the story properly. So today, let’s discuss how to complete the Vex Input Lock puzzle in the Headlong mission in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Vex Input Lock Puzzle Guide

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

During the Headlong mission, as well as other Neomuna activities, you’ll be met with Vex doors with shields on them that need to be unlocked. If you look above the door, you’ll notice multiple nodes, some of which are glowing, while the rest aren’t.

These nodes indicate an Input that needs to be unlocked in a certain order. This can be done by looking at the Harpy’s that spawn near the door.

You’ll notice that some of these Harpy are glowing while the rest aren’t. The glowing ones, Cation Harpy, coincides with the glowing inputs on the lock to the door, while the ones that aren’t glowing, Anion Harpy, coincides with the non-glowing inputs on the lock.

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Therefore, to unlock the door, you’ll need to shoot the Harpy in the correct order, as shown on the input. So for this lock, you’ll need to shoot two Cation Harpies, one Anion Harpy, one Cation Harpy, and one more Anion Harpy, in that order.

Shooting the Harpy in the correct order will unlock the door, allowing you access to the next area. This also applies to any other Vex Locks you encounter in future activities. If you miss and hit the wrong one, the Harpy will despawn, then respawn, resetting the input until you eventually get it right.

That’s everything you need to know on how to complete the Vex Input Lock in the Headlong mission in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our latest Destiny 2 guides, like how to bond with Strand Sources, and more below.

