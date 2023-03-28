How to Complete Catch Me a Big Fish Request in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Image Source: Capcom

Catch Me a Big Fish is one of the more hidden requests that might be easily skipped. In order to access this request, players need to have reached Chapter 4 and have the insignia key in their inventory. You’ll be able to find this mission by opening the gate locked by the insignia key located in the Lakeside Settlement. Once you’ve picked up this quest, here’s how you can finish the Catch Me a Big Fish request.

Where To Find the Lunker Bass in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Starting from the Lakeside Settlement where you first found this request, make your way back to the boat in order to catch the fish. You’ll be able to find the fish, which is called a Lunker Bass, nearby the boat house. Before heading out, do make sure you have enough space in your inventory to carry the fish – otherwise, you’ll either have to discard some items or turn back and sell some stuff to the merchant. There might be some other fish swimming around, but the one you’re looking for will certainly stand out because of its size. You might have to search the nearby waters a bit before finding the fish because it does swim around, but it will always be the biggest fish in the lake.

The Lunker Bass can be caught by throwing your harpoon at it, you can throw it an unlimited amount of times so don’t worry if you miss it a few times. Once you’ve hit the bass, don’t forget to add it to your inventory or else you won’t be able to get the quest done. In order to complete this quest you will need to sell the bass to the merchant for 5,000 Pesetas, in addition, you will also receive 4 Spinels for your hard-earned work.

That’s how you can catch the Lunker Bass and complete the Catch Me a Big Fish request in the Resident Evil 4 Remake. For more tips, like where to find blue medallions in the castle or how to complete the Grave Robber request, make sure to check out our related posts below.

