Resident Evil 4 Remake Grave Robber Request Guide

Resident Evil 4 Remake introduces various side quests called Requests, which Leon can take to gain some Spinels from the Merchant. Generally, you want to finish the side quests as soon as you receive them since there are some points in the game where you cannot backtrack to previous areas. If you need help completing the Grave Robber Request in Resident Evil 4 Remake, you have come to the right place.

How to Complete the Grave Robber Request in Resident Evil 4 Remake

The Grave Robber Request can be accepted during Chapter 3 when you visit the church for the first time. Although it is best to complete this mission immediately, you still have a chance to fulfill the task in later Chapters.

The twins’ tombstone is located near the center of the cemetery. You will need to find two graves sitting close to each other with V symbols on them. Other markers near them are a dying tree and a broken iron fence.

Breaking the emblems is simple. You just need to pull out your weapon and shoot the icons, or slash them with your knife. You can now return to the previous area and visit the Merchant to obtain your reward, which is two Spinels.

That is everything you need to know about how to complete the Grave Robber Request in Resident Evil 4 Remake. If you need more help with other side missions in the game, check out these articles below.

