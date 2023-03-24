All Castle Gate Blue Medallion Locations in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Image Source: Capcom

This time, there are six of them!

You can never escape the pesky Blue Medallions. As long as you’re still looking to nab as many Spinels as you can, the Merchant will always throw more Medallions at you for you to shoot. With that in mind, here’s a rundown of all the Castle Gate Blue Medallion locations in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Where to Find All Castle Gate Blue Medallions in Resident Evil 4 Remake

The Castle Gate area serves as your proper introduction to the iconic Castle locale in Resident Evil 4 Remake. When you first get here, you’ll be pelted with flaming balls from catapults, and assaulted by tons of Ganados with Ashley in tow.

We don’t recommend hunting down the Medallions when you first get here; sort out the catapults and Ganados first, then take your time shooting them down.

Blue Medallion #1

Right as you enter the Castle Gat area, head straight and turn right. Look towards the top of the building to find a Blue Medallion hanging there.

Blue Medallion #2

At the northern corner of the area, inside the burnt out room, spot the second Medallion hanging just above the archway.

Blue Medallion #3

After crossing the bridge and dropping down to the lower level where the catapult is, follow the path back up to the top level to find yourself on the other end of the door leading to the burnt room. You’ll see the third Medallion hanging in the corner.

Blue Medallion #4

The fourth Medallion is hanging near the broken pillar at the spiral stairs.

Blue Medallion #5

The fifth Blue Medallion is hanging at the lower level, where you find the catapult.

Blue Medallion #6

The final Blue Medallion is hanging off of a structure in the distance away from the castle. Before crossing the bridge to the catapult, look to the right and aim out to find it. You can hit it with a scoped rifle if you’re having trouble with this one, but you should manage just fine with a handgun as well.

And those are all the Castle Gate Blue Medallion locations in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

