Image Source: Epic Games

Fortnite is marking the end of its Chapter 4 Season 1 with a new questline called Cipher Quests. These quests offer a chance for players to earn some extra XP and a few cosmetic rewards before the season comes to a close. New quests are unlocked each day from Feb. 28 to March 7, and players will have until March 10 to complete them all. Here is how to complete all Cipher Quests in Fortnite.

All Unencrypted Cipher Quests in Fortnite

Unencrypted Quests are missions that have obvious objectives and are added each day. These are more plentiful than Encrypted Quests and easier to complete, such as visiting certain spots or eliminating players with specific weapons. Each completed quest rewards with 10,000 XP, and here is the full list:

Visit Bastion Outposts (3)

Collect ammo from chests (150)

Upgrade vehicles with Off-Road Tires or Cow Catchers or (3)

Hit enemies with ranged weapons from 75 meters or more (5)

Get eliminations with a weapon of Uncommon rarity or higher (3 – Four Stages)

Damage opponents with the Infantry Rifle or the Six Shooter (300 – Four Stages)

Discovery Quest – Earn XP in Creator Made Experiences (50,000)

Mark targets with the Falcon Scout (3)

All Fortnite Encrypted Quests in Fortnite

Encrypted Quests require a bit more thinking and are not straightforward as Unencrypted Quests. There are fewer Encrypted Quests, and require completing to unlock the next one after it becomes available.

The first Encrypted Quest has the description “Inspect the wall… beneath eastern building at…” followed by this code: 1.17.23.9.14 19.19.24.1.21.6. Here is how to complete the first Encrypted Quest.

The second Encrypted Quest gives the description “Decrypt the signal… beneath the snowbank at…” followed by the code: 12.18.15.5.14.25. 14.4.2.22. Here is how to complete the second Encrypted Quest.

Each Encrypted Quest rewards with 10,000 XP, and completing three of them will reward with the Circuitry Weapon Wrap. We will update the guide as more quests become available.

That is how to complete all Cipher Quests in Fortnite. Be sure to check out the full list of rewards available to unlock by completing these quests during the event and follow the links below for other helpful Fortnite guides.

