Where to Place Recruitment Posters in Fortnite

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Help will be needed for what is coming.

With the end of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 very fast approaching, players are in a pretty big crunch to get out those last few Battle Pass levels if they aren’t yet done. As the Cipher questline is still going, it is the best means for players to pick up that final bit of XP before everything closes down. Here is where to place the recruitment posters in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

Fortnite Recruitment Posters Cipher Quest

It’s a bit hard to see on the map from the quest screen, but by zooming in, you’ll see there are seven possible locations for placing the Recruitment Posters. Considering you only need four, you won’t need to visit every location.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

However, these are also heavily tracked areas, so this guide will attempt you take you to the safest spots.

Shattered Slabs Recruitment Poster

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

it can be found here on the top layer of Shattered Slabs in this small cutout. For added context, this is next to the final Encrypted Cipher Quest location as well, as you can see with the arcade game in the image.

Lonely Labs Recruitment Poster

If you’ve followed the Encrypted Cipher Quests, you’ll find this one through the secret shipping container entrance and on the wall in the bunker below.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The poster itself can be found on the wall above the desk on the north wall.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Anvil Square Recruitment Posters (3 & 4)

You’ll find the final two Recruitment Posters you need in this garage on the southeastern edge of Anvil Square.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

To get to them, you’ll need to break this locker that is blocking the doorway leading down.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Once you’re here, both posters will be on opposite walls.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

One is on the eastern wall, while another is on the western wall just underneath the stairs.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

This is everything you need to know about where to place recruitment posters in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. Be sure to stick around this week, as we don’t currently have a confirmed date of when season two will be starting.

