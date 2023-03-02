How to Complete Encrypted Quest “Dig at the Top Of” in Fortnite

Image Source: Epic Games

Fortnite has offered one more surprise event before the end of Chapter 4 Season 1 with the new Cipher Quests. This questline offers both regular challenges and Encrypted Quests that require a little thinking to solve. The third Encrypted Quest in the series has now become available. This is how to complete “Dig at the Top Of” in Fortnite.

How to Complete Third Encrypted Quest in Fortnite

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The third Encrypted Quest should be available if you have already completed the first and second missions. Like the previous quests, this new one offers the brief description “Dig at the top of…” followed by the code: 19.11.2.20.22.5.20.8.4. 22.13.1.4.19.

According to the same method we have used to crack the other codes, the string of numbers translates to Shattered Slabs. Drop at the southwestern section of the location, where there is an alcove in the side of the hill.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

There will be a small glowing pile on the ground. Take out your pickaxe and hit the pile once to spawn an arcade machine, and it will complete the quest. There is no second stage for the Third Encrypted Quest.

This is how to complete “Dig at the Top Of” in Fortnite. Be sure to stay with Twinfinite for more Fortnite coverage into the new season and check out how to complete all of the other Cipher Quests and the rewards the event is giving out.

