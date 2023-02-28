How to Complete Encrypted Quest “Inspect the Wall Beneath Eastern Building” in Fortnite

Image Source: Epic Games

Fortnite has added a new questline towards the end of its Chapter 4 Season 1 called Cipher Quests. These quests require players to unscramble number codes and follow the directions given to earn extra XP and other cosmetic rewards. The first Encrypted Quest offers two stages and visiting certain locations. Here is how to complete the Encrypted Quest “Inspect the Wall Beneath Eastern Building” in Fortnite.

How to Complete First Encrypted Quest

The first quest gives the description “Inspect the wall… beneath eastern building at…” followed by this code: 1.17.23.9.14 19.19.24.1.21.6. The key to code is replacing the numbers with corresponding letters, so A=1 and Z=26. The code translates to AQWIN SSXAUF.

While no location of this name exists, it can roughly translate to Anvil Square. So, the first section of the quest requires you to visit the eastern building at Anvil Square. The building is on the right part of the location next to the Reboot Van.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

There is a new room in the building with stairs going down into a basement. Go down the stairs and inspect the glowing part on the back wall to complete the first stage of this Encrypted Quest.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The second stage of the quest gives a new code: 19.19.19.1.27. 1.22. 22.16.15.10.20.21. 2.17.26.12. This translates to SSSA? AV VPOJTU BQZL. This translation is really rough, but requires players to “spray at Splits Bowl.”

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Splits Bowl is the bowling alley at Faulty Splits, so simply drop at the location and use the Distant Roar spray on the floor inside the building to complete the second stage and the first Encrypted Quest.

That is how to complete the Encrypted Quest “Inspect the Wall Beneath Eastern Building” in Fortnite. Be sure to check out the full list of rewards for completing Cipher Quests and how to complete the rest of the missions from the event.

Related Posts