All Cipher Quest Rewards in Fortnite
Crack the code.
Epic Games has decided to kick off the upcoming end of Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 1 with one more questline called Cipher Quests, These quests give players a chance to earn some extra XP at the end of the season alongside a couple cosmetic rewards. Here are all the Cipher Quest rewards in Fortnite.
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Cipher Quest Rewards
The 23.50 update has added a new questline that will be available from Feb. 28 to March 10, but the catch is that a new quest will be unlocked each day until March 7. There are Unencrypted Quests that have normal objectives, and encrypted quests that require a bit more thinking. Check out our full guide on how to complete all the Cipher Quests as they become available, and here are the rewards unlocked after completing a specific number of both types of quests:
- Seven Unencrypted Cipher Quests: Keep the Peace Spray
- 15 Unencrypted Cipher Quests: Order Up Loading Screen
- 24 Unencrypted Cipher Quests: Deciphered Emoticon
- Three Encrypted Cipher Quests: Circuitry Wrap
- Completing the first Encrypted Cipher Quest: Distant Roar Spray
That are all the Cipher Quest rewards in Fortnite. Be sure to stay with Twinfinite for more Fortnite coverage into the new season and check out the links below for other guides that will help with the current season, such as the full list of all reality augments.
- How to Complete Encrypted Quest “Inspect the Wall Beneath Eastern Building” in Fortnite
- How to Complete All Cipher Quests in Fortnite
- Fortnite’s 23.50 Update Adds Cryptic Cipher Quests & Unvaults Two Weapons
- This Cryptic Fortnite Tweet Has Been Solved with ChatGPT
- Top 10 Best Fortnite Collabs, Ranked From Worst to Best