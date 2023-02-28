All Cipher Quest Rewards in Fortnite

Image Source: Epic Games

Epic Games has decided to kick off the upcoming end of Fortnite’s Chapter 4 Season 1 with one more questline called Cipher Quests, These quests give players a chance to earn some extra XP at the end of the season alongside a couple cosmetic rewards. Here are all the Cipher Quest rewards in Fortnite.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Cipher Quest Rewards

Image Source: Epic Games

The 23.50 update has added a new questline that will be available from Feb. 28 to March 10, but the catch is that a new quest will be unlocked each day until March 7. There are Unencrypted Quests that have normal objectives, and encrypted quests that require a bit more thinking. Check out our full guide on how to complete all the Cipher Quests as they become available, and here are the rewards unlocked after completing a specific number of both types of quests:

Seven Unencrypted Cipher Quests: Keep the Peace Spray

Keep the Peace Spray 15 Unencrypted Cipher Quests: Order Up Loading Screen

Order Up Loading Screen 24 Unencrypted Cipher Quests: Deciphered Emoticon

Deciphered Emoticon Three Encrypted Cipher Quests: Circuitry Wrap

Circuitry Wrap Completing the first Encrypted Cipher Quest: Distant Roar Spray

That are all the Cipher Quest rewards in Fortnite. Be sure to stay with Twinfinite for more Fortnite coverage into the new season and check out the links below for other guides that will help with the current season, such as the full list of all reality augments.

Related Posts