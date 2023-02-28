Fortnite Cipher Cheat Sheet: How to Solve Encrypted Quest Codes

Image Source: Epic Games

Fortnite has opened up one last questline before the end of its Chapter Season 1 for players to earn a little extra XP and some cosmetics. The questline is called Cipher Quests and offers a few unconventional missions alongside some of the regular challenges that are similar to the weekly quests. These specific missions require to crack coordinates, but thankfully they all follow the same key. Here is how to solve Encrypted Quest codes in Fortnite.

How to Solve Encrypted Quest Codes in Fortnite

Encrypted Quests are similar to other quests in that they require you to visit a specific location on the Fortnite map, and either interact with an object or perform a certain action. The difference is that the meaning for each quest is hidden behind a string of numbers.

These numbers actually translate to a message on how to complete the objective. The key to translating the string of numbers was found in the teaser prior to the event, and all codes so far have followed the same method.

The method is to pair the numbers with the corresponding letters of the alphabet. That means 1=A, 2=B, and so on until 26=Z. Unfortunately, the message is still roughly scrambled, but there are enough correct letters in the right places to make out the message.

For example, the first Encrypted Quest gives this code: 1.17.23.9.14 19.19.24.1.21.6. It can be converted as AQWIN SSXAUF. Obviously, there is no location in Fortnite with that name, but it is very similar to Anvil Square. It has the same number of letters, and a few of the letters are in the correct spots.

The second stage of the quest is rougher but follows the same key. The code 19.19.19.1.27. 1.22. 22.16.15.10.20.21. 2.17.26.12. can be translated to SSSA? AV VPOJTU BQZL. The phrase actually means “spray at Splits Bowl” which may look like a stretch, but the letters line up and the word “bowl” can be made out easily. It just requires knowing very specific locals on the Fortnite map besides the major spots.

That is how to solve Encrypted Quest codes in Fortnite. Be sure to check out how to solve all of the Fortnite Cipher Quests and the full list of rewards that come with completing them.

