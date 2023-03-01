How to Complete Encrypted Quest “Decrypt the Signal Beneath the Snowbank” in Fortnite

Image Source: Epic Games

Fortnite is ending its Chapter 4 Season 1 with one more questline called Cipher Quests. These quests offer players a chance to earn more XP and a few cosmetic items. New quests are added each day, and the second Encrypted Quest is now available. Here is how to complete “Decrypt the Signal Beneath the Snowbank” in Fortnite.

How to Complete Second Encrypted Quest in Fortnite

If you have completed the first Encrypted Quest, then you should access to the second Encrypted Quest. The new quest gives the description “Decrypt the signal… beneath the snowbank at…” followed by the code: 12.18.15.5.14.25. 14.4.2.22.

Using the same method to crack the code as the first quest, this translates to Lonely Labs. Drop at the location and you will find a giant snow hill with an orange shipping container sticking from it. Enter the open container to find stairs leading down to a basement, and inspect any of the multiple computer terminals to complete the first stage.

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

Unlike the first quest, there is no second stage. So, the second Encrypted Quest will be completed once you have inspected the computer inside the snowbank at Lonely Labs.

That is how to complete “Decrypt the Signal Beneath the Snowbank” in Fortnite. Be sure to check out our other guides for the questline, including how to complete all Cipher Quests and the full list of rewards earned from this event.

