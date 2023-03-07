Hogwarts Legacy Fell Just Short of Smashing This Longstanding Steam Launch Record

Image via Warner Bros. Games

It was clear from the beginning that Hogwarts Legacy was shaping up to be a mega-hit, based on Steam data. However, no one expected it to sell nearly as well as it did, raking in over $800 million in its first two weeks.

More data has been released about European charts, and GamesIndustry.biz showed that the game had the biggest launch in games’ history with the exception of one series. That series? FIFA. In the past six years, the yearly soccer video game has topped Europe’s charts. It’s worth noting that, as GamesIndustry.biz pointed out, the European charts have only been collecting numbers for six years.

While Hogwarts Legacy might not have been able to topple FIFA’s massive yearly sales, it did overcome titles like Elden Ring and Call of Duty (at least since 2017). This included physical sales of the game as well as digital sales across all platforms.

Despite the incredibly high sales for Hogwarts Legacy in the past three months it’s been out, GamesIndustry.biz explained that overall game sales declined in Europe through February.

Unfortunately, players on last-generation consoles are still waiting for the game to be released, as the release date for the PS4 and Xbox One were unfortunately just recently delayed yet again. While you wait, be sure to check out all of our related content for the game below.

