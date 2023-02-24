Hogwarts Legacy Has Raked In Over $800 Million Within First Two Weeks of Release

Image Source: Warner Bros. Games via Twinfinite

Hogwarts Legacy is breaking records for Warner Bros., amassing an incredible $850 million in sales within the first two weeks of the game’s release. Variety broke the news from an earnings call earlier today and included a bit of information from Warner Bros. Games CEO David Zaslav.

According to Zaslav, the company has plans to take the success of the franchise as far as it can go despite the controversy surrounding Hogwarts Legacy due to comments made by author JK Rowling and allegedly anti-semitic themes. In fact, the president of Warner Bros. Games David Haddad went so far as to say that the company was overjoyed with player responses to Hogwarts Legacy.

Hogwarts Legacy itself is full of things to do that players are clearly enjoying. There’s plenty of end-game content and random things to collect like fashion items and even magical beasts to keep players going for way longer than the main story of the game.

This wasn’t the first record Hogwarts Legacy has smashed. The game broke Twitch viewership records and became the title with the most concurrent viewers on the platform. The surprising thing was that the game wasn’t even released at that time – it was only available to those who had bought the Deluxe Edition.

The game hasn’t been completely released, either. Hogwarts Legacy will be coming to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on April 4 and the Nintendo Switch on July 25.

