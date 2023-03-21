Genshin Impact’s Kokomi Has an Easter Egg Tying Her to God of War

Image Credit: Hoyoverse via Twinfinite

Genshin Impact fans have noticed an Easter Egg on Kokomi’s Elemental Burst that ties her to a surprising franchise: God of War. The symbol for her Burst is shaped in the form of Omega, a Greek letter that’s used to symbolize war in Greece.

Reddit user u/Elecwizer pointed out the likeness. For context, Kokomi is the leader of a rebellion against the Shogunate in Inazuma, and players spend a great deal of time resolving the conflict above Enkanomiya.

The Omega letter is the last letter of the Greek alphabet, and it’s got several meanings that have been interpreted throughout history that stem from it being the end (symbolically and of the alphabet). God of War has likened the letter to war, which Genshin Impact seems to pull on as well.

The God of War games use the Omega symbol as its logo, partially because of Kratos’ rebellious ways. This also ties back to the letter’s meaning. In science, the Omega letter signifies electrical resistance. This adds even more context to Kokomi considering she’s rebelling against the Raiden Shogun, the Electro Archon.

Kratos and Kokomi look nothing alike, and their fighting styles are completely different as Kokomi’s main purpose is to heal – however, they’re more alike than some may realize at first glance, and the Omega symbol helps show that in a multitude of different ways.

While a God of War x Genshin Impact collaboration will probably never happen, it is worth noting that the single crossover in Genshin Impact is from Horizon Zero Dawn, another PlayStation Exclusive. Perhaps it’s not as unlikely as it sounds.

