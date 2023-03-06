What is Hexenzirkel? Everything We Know About Genshin Impact’s Witch Coven

Image via Hoyoverse

2023’s Windblume Festival is finally here, and with it comes more information on the Hexenzirkel, the witch coven. While there are a lot of leaks coming out about future story content surrounding the witches, including a witch skin for Klee, there’s a lot of already established information deep in Genshin Impact. So, here’s everything we know about Hexenzirkel, Genshin Impact’s witch coven.

Not Every Witch Is Tied to the Coven

Image: Hoyoverse via Twinfinite

It’s important to note that the Hexenzirkel is a coven of witches, but not every witch is part of it. Lisa denies affiliation with the Hexenzirkel, and even La Signora’s voice lines in her boss fight show that she gets offended when she’s called a witch. However, both of these characters are known as major witches (the Witch of the Purple Rose and the Crimson Witch of Flame).

The Witch Coven Explores Irminsul

Image via Hoyoverse

Once you get Lisa to Friendship Level 4, she’ll have a voice line about Hexenzirkel. The About Mona line reads as follows: “Mona? She seems to be an excellent mage, but I’m not part of their Hexenzirkel. The idea of Irminsul exploration and formal tea parties just leaves me cold.”

Irminsul, the tree featured in Sumeru’s story that holds the memories and knowledge of Teyvat, has played a major role in Genshin Impact’s story so far. The Hexenzirkel explores that knowledge and those memories, which is why one of the witches speaks to the Traveler and Paimon at the end of the 3.4 Story Mission, “Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises.” Given the end of the story mission and the massive presence of Irminsul, it’s likely the coven will soon have a bigger presence.

The Members of the Hexenzirkel

Imagive: Hoyoverse via Twinfinite

There seems to be an order to the Hexenzirkel that includes higher-tier witches as leaders based on Mona’s voice-overs about her master. Leaks point to eight witches that play leadership roles, and that could be playable in the game. While some of them are up for speculation, there are two members that already have details in Genshin Impact.

Alice

Image: Hoyoverse via Twinfinite

Alice, one of the witches that Mona speaks about in her voice lines, is one of the major witches in the coven. She’s skilled in pretty much everything, and she’s spoken of by many Monstadt favorably. She’s incredibly strong as well, and she’s a bit like Klee in her wild, carefree manor.

She’s mentioned several times during the Summer events in Genshin Impact as they seem to be crafted by her for the enjoyment of her daughter, Klee. According to Albedo’s Character Stories, Alice took him in and treated him like family. She also introduced Barbara to idols and viewed Diluc as family after his father died.

Although Alice settled in Monstadt for a time, she was and is currently a traveling sorcerer. Many of the books throughout Teyvat are authored by her, and she’s met many characters in the game because of it.

Mona’s Master

Image: Hoyoverse via Twinfinite

Mona’s unnamed Master is another one of the Hexenzirkel. Everything we know about Mona’s master comes from Mona’s Character Stories and voice lines, but there’s quite a bit of information found there.

Alice and Mona’s Master are actually rivals. While they’re equally talented, Mona’s Master just isn’t as talented in as many different things as Alice is – it seems like all Mona’s Master is talented in is hydromancy, a form of astrology.

That’s everything we know about Hexenzirkel, Genshin Impact’s witch coven. There are plenty of leaks and theories floating around the internet, but they’re not always known for being reliable. What are you looking forward to learning about the witch coven in future updates? Let us know below!

Related Posts