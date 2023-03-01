All Windblume’s Breath Event Rewards in Genshin Impact

Image source: HoYoverse

The long-awaited Genshin Impact 3.5 update has finally arrived on all platforms, featuring a brand new event called “Windblume’s Breath.” This exciting event challenges players to complete multiple stages, clear obstacles in Floral Pursuit, and take creative photos in Breezy Snapshots. As always, players will receive a range of valuable in-game rewards upon achieving the event objectives. Therefore, let’s take a closer look at the Windblume’s Breath event rewards available in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Windblume’s Breath Event Rewards

The Windblume’s Breath event in Genshin Impact offers players a plethora of exciting rewards. These rewards include Primogems, which can be used to acquire new characters and weapons in the latest 3.5 version. Apart from this, the event gives away the Crown of Insight, primarily used to level up characters.

When it comes to other in-game currencies, Windblume’s Breath event offers Hero’s Wit for experience points, Mora for basic purchases, and weapon-up and talent-up materials to upgrade weapons and characters, respectively.

Finally, the Windblume’s Breath event introduces a new 4-star Claymore, the Mailed Flower, which is a perfect weapon for characters like Dehya, Sayu, and Diluc. With so many rewards available, players have a lot to look forward to in the Windblume’s Breath event.

To sum things up, here’s a quick glance at Windblume’s Breath event rewards:

Primogems

Crown of Insight

Hero’s Wit

Mora

Weapon Up Materials

Talent Up Materials

Mystic Enhancement Ore

Mailed Flower

Unfading Silky Grace

Windblume’s Breath Duration and Eligibility Criteria

Windblume’s Breath kicks off on March 3 and will continue until March 20. Travelers with the least Adventure Rank 18 can participate in this event once it goes live.

However, they must ensure they have completed the Archon Quest Prologue Act 3 – Song of the Dragon and Freedom, Archon Quest Chapter 3 Act 5 – Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises and Albedo’s Story quest Act 1 – Traveler Observation Report before entering the event. Fortunately, the Quick Start button in Genshin Impact can skip the last two quests.

That’s everything you need to know about Windblume’s Breath event rewards and eligibility criteria. Check out the relevant links below for more Genshin Impact content.

