Genshin Impact 3.5 Update: Release Date, Livestream, Leaks & More

Image source: HoYoverse

The highly anticipated Genshin Impact 3.5 update is all set to release soon. Once again, the next Genshin Impact update will bring new content, such as characters, weapons, and events, to the popular open-world action RPG. The update promises to offer even more excitement to the already immersive and engaging game. With that said, here’s everything you need to know about Genshin Impact 3.5 update release date and its live stream schedule.

Genshin Impact 3.5 version is scheduled to release on March 1, 2023, as per HoYoverse’s official announcement.

Here are the exact release times of the update:

PDT – 8PM November 1

EDT – 11PM November 1

BST – 4AM November 2

CEST – 5AM November 2

However, it’s worth noting that the launch timeline can be delayed, as we saw in the case of the 2.7 version. If it happens, you can expect compensation from HoYoverse in the form of Primogems and other valuable resources. Moreover, the in-game servers will be taken down for maintenance in order to roll out the new update. Therefore, players won’t be able to play Genshin Impact during this time frame.

Genshin Impact 3.5 Livestream Schedule

Image source: HoYoverse

HoYoverse, the developers behind Genshin Impact, has confirmed that the 3.5 special program live stream will kick off on Feb. 17 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5).

In other timezones, the Genshin Impact 3.5 livestream time is:

UK: 12 pm (GMT)

Europe: 1 pm (CET)

East Coast US: 7 am (EST)

West Coast US: 4 am (PST)

The company officially announced the live stream scheduled via their most recent Tweet, stating, “Dear Travelers, It’s announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact’s new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 2/17/2023 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)”

Genshin Impact 3.5 New Features and Content

Image source: Hoyoverse

From an array of new characters to new weapons, the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.5 version is filled to the brim with a ton of exciting content.

Here’s a quick breakdown of the new features based on the leaks:

New Characters Mika Dehya

New Weapons Whispers of Wind and Flower Deshret Awaken Claymore

New Events TBA

Wish Banners TBA

New Boss & Enemies Darkwraith Fat Rock

New TCG Cards New Genius Invokation TCG character cards for Kokomi, Sara, and Eula will be introduced in the next update.



