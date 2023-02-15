Genshin Impact 3.5 Livestream COUNTDOWN: When & Where to Watch The 3.5 Preview

Image source: HoYoverse

The highly anticipated 3.5 update of Genshin Impact is almost here, introducing Dehya as a 5-star character and Mika as a 4-star character. As always, the comprehensive rundown of new features will be revealed during the 3.5 livestream, which is slated to air in the coming days. To ensure you’re up to date, here’s everything you should know about the Genshin Impact 3.5 livestream date and where to tune in.

HoYoverse, the developers behind Genshin Impact, has confirmed that the 3.5 special program live stream will kick off on Feb. 17 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5).

In other timezones, the Genshin Impact 3.5 livestream time is:

UK: 12 pm (GMT)

Europe: 1 pm (CET)

East Coast US: 7 am (EST)

West Coast US: 4 am (PST)

The company officially announced the live stream scheduled via their most recent Tweet, stating, “Dear Travelers, It’s announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact’s new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 2/17/2023 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)”

How To Watch Genshin Impact 3.5 Livestream

Travelers can catch the 3.5 livestream in English on Genshin Impact’s Twitch channel, while Chinese players should tune in to the game’s official Bilibili account. Both language versions of the stream are scheduled to air concurrently. In case you miss the livestream, you can still watch a rebroadcast on Genshin Impact’s official YouTube channel, offering a summary of the 3.5 content.

What’s Coming in the Genshin Impact 3.5

Before moving forward, it’s worth noting the below-listed features are based on the leaks. So it’s strongly advised to take this information with a pinch of salt.

New characters: HoYoverse has confirmed the arrival of two new characters for Version 3.5: Dehya and Mika.

HoYoverse has confirmed the arrival of two new characters for Version 3.5: Dehya and Mika. Character Banners: The first phase of the 3.5 version is expected to feature Dehya and Mika’s banners. At the same time, the second phase will feature a few reruns.

The first phase of the 3.5 version is expected to feature Dehya and Mika’s banners. At the same time, the second phase will feature a few reruns. New Weapon: Beacon of the Reed Sea and Mailed Flower

Beacon of the Reed Sea and Mailed Flower New Area: Fontaine area

Fontaine area New Cards: Three new character cards are expected to arrive for Genius Invokation TCG

Three new character cards are expected to arrive for Genius Invokation TCG New Events: Unknown at the moment.

So, there you have it. That’s all you need to know about fixing the Genshin Impact 3.5 live stream schedule. Be sure to check out our other Genshin Impact guides and peruse the links below.

