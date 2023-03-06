Genshin Impact Players Are Flocking to Twitter to Fix the Newest 5-Star Character, Dehya

Image: Hoyoverse via Twinfinite

Genshin Impact players haven’t been happy about the 5-Star Pyro character, Dehya, since before her release. However, now that she’s officially in the game and people have had a chance to play her, players are calling for changes on social media.

The hashtag #FixDehya started trending on Twitter with a graphic that included a few kit changes. The changes highlight the major issues with Dehya’s abilities that make her one of the worst characters in the game.

The changes include things like increasing how often her skill hits to one time a second, which is a similar time to other units in the game. Another idea was to make her burst attacks count as normal attacks, a major issue in her kit that doesn’t allow her to be used effectively with many of the supports in the game.

The last major changes dealt with damage scaling and her ability to take damage as a tank being improved to put her in the same realm as other 5-Star characters in the game. There’s also a note about decreasing her knockback to make some things easier to land.

Other tags included #BuffDehya, #JusticeForDehya, and #SaveDehya. Hoyoverse hasn’t spoken about the outrage that’s surrounded the community following Dehya’s release. Considering her status as a 5-Star character that’s expensive to get, she just doesn’t match the power of the other 5-Star units in the game.

