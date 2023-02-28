How to Get Deyha in Genshin Impact

Image Credit: HoYoverse

Dehya has officially become a playable character with the release of Genshin Impact version 3.5. Although there has been some discontent about her questionable kit, there are still some players who still plan to pull for this deadly mercenary. With that said, here is how you can get Dehya in Genshin Impact.

How to Unlock Dehya in Genshin Impact

Similar to other characters in Genshin Impact, Dehya can be obtained by wishing on her banner, named “Auric Blaze.” During this limited Event Wish, the Pyro character will receive a huge drop rate boost, making it easier for you to get her.

Of course, you still have to be pretty lucky to unlock her since you are only promised to obtain a random five-star character on your 90th pull. If you fail to win the 50/50 mechanic, you must keep pulling until you get lucky or reach the 180th pull, where you are guaranteed to receive Dehya.

The banner will also increase your chance of getting Barbara, Bennet, and Collei. All three units are quite useful and can be great additions to your team, especially Bennet. The young adventurer has been the best buffer in the game and is a viable member for many strong team compositions.

Should You Pull For Deyha in Genshin Impact?

When pulling for new characters in gacha games, most players may suggest getting units they like regardless of their abilities. It is good advice, especially considering that meta is ever-changing, and a character that may be strong at the moment can suddenly become useless or has less utility. However, looking at a new unit with objective eyes is also wise because building a character in Genshin can be a big investment.

Unfortunately, Dehya is a bit of a mess mainly because of her inability to create Elemental Reactions consistently. Her Elemental Skill has similarities with Albedo‘s, where she can deal Pyro damage on enemies within her Fiery Sanctum field.

It sounds good on paper, but during her official demo, she constantly fails to trigger any Melt reaction when Ganyu fires her charged shots. It is clear that the speed of Dehya’s off-field Pyro attacks is too slow to trigger any Elemental Reactions properly.

As a main DPS, Dehya tends to push opponents away with her third strike, causing her to often miss her final attack. On the other hand, she is also not that great as a support unit. Dehya can take some of the damage from the active character in her Fiery Sanctum field, but such skill is hardly useful when you have units like Zhongli and Diona, who can provide full protection with their shields.

To make matters worse, Dehya will be added to the Standard banner after her limited Event Wish ends. It simply does not make sense for most players to pull for her when you can easily obtain her when failing to win the 50/50 mechanic.

Still, ultimately, it is a personal choice whether you want to pull for Dehya or not. Genshin is mainly a single-player game, and you can still make her a decent unit by giving her great artifacts and a proper weapon.

That will be the end of our guide on how to get Dehya in Genshin Impact. Before leaving, consider checking out other Genshin articles down below. They may help you on your journey in Teyvat.

