Dehya Build Guide: Best Weapons, Artifacts & Team in Genshin Impact

On the lookout for the best Dehya Build in Genshin Impact? Dehya is a new 5-Star Pyro playable character debuting with Genshin Impact 3.5 update alongside 4-Star Mika. Once the update goes live, travelers can unlock it by pulling its banner during the first phase of the event wish, called Auric Blaze.

Like other Genshin Impact characters, you must pair Dehya with the best weapons, characters, and artifacts to get the most out of the unit. Therefore, here’s a comprehensive Dehya Build guide for the Genshin Impact players.

Best Dehya Build Guide in Genshin Impact

If you’re looking for a versatile addition to your party capable of fulfilling both DPS and Support roles, Dehya is the ideal 5-Star Dendro character. To optimize Dehya’s performance, we’ve put together a guide outlining the most effective weapon, artifacts, and party composition for her.

Dehya’s Best Weapon

Beacon of the Reed Sea is the perfect pick for Dehya’s DPS as well as the Support role. It’s a 5-star Claymore that is certainly developed for the new Dehya character.

The Beacon of the Reed Sea Catalyst can be obtained through the “Epitome Invocation” Weapon Event Wish banner during the Genshin Impact 3.5 version. The event wish will be made available during the first phase, and the weapon will receive an increased drop rate during this time frame.

Base ATK : 45.94

: 45.94 Base Substat: 7.2%

7.2% Conversion Exp: 300000

The stats mentioned above can be enhanced by upgrading Dehya‘s signature weapon, Beacon of the Reed Sea. If you’re unable to obtain this weapon, we suggest pairing Dehya with Redhorn Stonethresher.

Dehya’s Best Artifact Set

If you’re looking to maximize Dehya’s potential, the ideal artifact set is the Crimson Witch of Flames (4-piece). Here’s a quick rundown of the Crimson Witch of Flames set bonus:

2-Piece Bonus: Pyro DMG Bonus +15%

Pyro DMG Bonus +15% 4-Piece Bonus: Increases Overloaded, Burning, and Burgeon DMG by 40%. Increases Vaporize and Melt DMG by 15%. Using Elemental Skill increases the 2-Piece Set Bonus by 50% of its starting value for 10s. Max 3 stacks.

If you don’t have Crimson Witch of Flames unlocked in Genshin Impact, then we suggest using the Glided Dreams artifact set:

2-Piece Bonus: Elemental Mastery +80.

Elemental Mastery +80. 4-Piece Bonus: Within 8s of triggering an Elemental Reaction, the character equipping this will obtain buffs based on the Elemental Type of the other party members. ATK is increased by 14% for each party member whose Elemental Type is the same as the equipping character, and Elemental Mastery is increased by 50 for every party member with a different Elemental Type. Each of the aforementioned buffs will count up to 3 characters. This effect can be triggered once every 8s. The character who equips this can still trigger its effects when not on the field.

Dehya’s Best Team Compositions

While building a team with Dehya, make sure to include Hydro and Cyro element characters to trigger Vaporize and Melt elemental reactions since the Pyro element relies on them. Thus, here’s a quick breakdown of the best team compositions for Dehya:

Composition 1

Dehya: Main DPS

Main DPS Nahida: SUB DPS

SUB DPS Kokomi: Healer

Healer Yelan: Support

Composition 2

Dehya: Sub-DPS, buffer

Sub-DPS, buffer Nahida: Sub DPS

Sub DPS Ganyu: Main DPS, reverse Melt trigger

Main DPS, reverse Melt trigger Bennett: Healer/Support

That’s everything you need to know about the best Dehya build in Genshin Impact. Dehya appears to be a must-have for most players, so remember, the proper build guide is also a necessity. Before leaving, don’t forget to check out some of our other Genshin Impact-related content here at Twinfinite.

