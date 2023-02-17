Genshin Impact Dehya_ Release Date, Abilities & Constellations

Image source: HoYoverse

The highly-anticipated release date for the new playable character, Dehya, in Genshin Impact is finally here. Dehya will be a 5-Star Pyro character and will be available during the first phase of the Genshin Impact 3.5 version. While the character is still a few weeks away, we have all the information about Genshin Impact Dehya’s release date, abilities, and constellations. So, without any further ado, let’s dive into the details.

When Does Genshin Impact Character Dehya Come Out? Answered

Dehya has been confirmed to release in Genshin Impact on March 1, 2023, with the launch of the 3.5 update. As we’ve mentioned earlier, Dehya’s banner will debut in the first phase of the Genshin Impact 3.5 version, and during this time frame, the character will have a boosted drop rate.

However, it’s worth noting that HoYoverse has teased the first look of the Dehya so far, meaning the aforementioned date hasn’t been officially confirmed and is based on speculation. Therefore, we advise taking this information with a pinch of salt.

Dehya Abilities, Passives & Constellations

Image source: HoYoverse

Genshin Impact’s upcoming playable character, Dehya, who is a highly regarded warrior who wields a massive Claymore and harnesses the power of Pyro. Her unique abilities and playstyle bring a whole new level of gameplay to the popular action RPG.

Dehya’s Attack Talents

Normal Attack – Performs up to 4 consecutive strikes using her Claymore and her martial arts.

– Performs up to 4 consecutive strikes using her Claymore and her martial arts. Charged Attack – Drains Stamina over time to perform continuous slashes. At the end of the sequence, performs a more powerful slash.

– Drains Stamina over time to perform continuous slashes. At the end of the sequence, performs a more powerful slash. Plunging Attack – Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill – Molten Inferno

This art of Dehya’s own invention changes its method of use depending on the combat situation.

Indomitable Flame: This skill will be unleashed should there be no Fiery Sanctum created by Dehya herself present at the time. Deals AoE Pyro DMG, and creates a field known as Fiery Sanctum.

This skill will be unleashed should there be no Fiery Sanctum created by Dehya herself present at the time. Deals AoE Pyro DMG, and creates a field known as Fiery Sanctum. Ranging Flame : This skill will be unleashed should a Fiery Sanctum field created by Dehya herself already exist. Dehya will perform a leaping attack, dealing AoE Pyro DMG before recreating a Fiery Sanctum field at her new position.

: This skill will be unleashed should a Fiery Sanctum field created by Dehya herself already exist. Dehya will perform a leaping attack, dealing AoE Pyro DMG before recreating a Fiery Sanctum field at her new position. Fiery Sanctum: When an opponent within a Fiery Sanctum field takes DMG, the field will unleash a coordinated attack, dealing AoE Pyro DMG to them. This effect can be triggered once every 2.5s. Active characters within this field have their resistance to interruption increased, and when such characters take DMG, a portion of that damage will be mitigated and flow into Redmane’s Blood. Dehya will then take this DMG over 10s. When the mitigated DMG stored by Redmane’s Blood reaches or goes over a certain percentage of Dehya’s Max HP, she will stop mitigating DMG in this way. Only 1 Fiery Sanctum created by Dehya herself can exist at the same time.

Elemental Burst – The Lioness’ Bite

Unleashing her burning anger and casting her blade aside like an inconvenience, Dehya enters the Blazing Lioness state and gains resistance to interruption. In this state, Dehya will automatically and continuously unleash the Flame-Mane’s Fists, dealing Pyro DMG, and when its duration ends, she will unleash an Incineration Drive kick, dealing AoE Pyro DMG. In this state, her Normal Attacks will be replaced by Roaring Barrage.

Unleashing Roaring Barrage within 0.4s after each Flame-Mane’s Fist strike will increase the trigger speed of the next Flame-Mane’s Fist strike. If a Fiery Sanctum field created by Dehya’s own Elemental Skill, Molten Inferno, exists when this ability is unleashed, Dehya will retrieve it, and then create another field once Blazing Lioness’ duration expires. This field will then take on the retrieved field’s duration at the moment of its retrieval.

Dehya’s Passive Talents

Unstinting Succor: Within 6 seconds after unleashing Molten Inferno: Ranging Flame or The Lioness’ Bite, Dehya will take 60% less DMG when she takes on DMG from Redmane’s Blood. If this ability is triggered again while it is still in effect, its remaining duration will be increased by 6s.

Within 6 seconds after unleashing Molten Inferno: Ranging Flame or The Lioness’ Bite, Dehya will take 60% less DMG when she takes on DMG from Redmane’s Blood. If this ability is triggered again while it is still in effect, its remaining duration will be increased by 6s. Stalwart and True: When her HP is less than 30%, Dehya will recover 20% of her Max HP and will restore 10% of her Max HP every 2s for the next 10s. This effect can only be triggered once every 20s.

When her HP is less than 30%, Dehya will recover 20% of her Max HP and will restore 10% of her Max HP every 2s for the next 10s. This effect can only be triggered once every 20s. The Sunlit Way: Increases the Movement SPD of your own party members by 10% during the day (6:00 – 18:00). Does not take effect in Domains, Trounce Domains, or Spiral Abyss. Not stackable with Passive Talents that provide the exact same effects.

Dehya’s Constellations

The Flame Incandescent: Dehya’s Max HP is increased by 20%, and she deals bonus DMG based on her Max HP when using the following attacks: Molten Inferno’s DMG will be increased by 1% of her Max HP. The Lioness’ Bite’s DMG will be increased by 2% of her Max HP.

Dehya’s Max HP is increased by 20%, and she deals bonus DMG based on her Max HP when using the following attacks: Molten Inferno’s DMG will be increased by 1% of her Max HP. The Lioness’ Bite’s DMG will be increased by 2% of her Max HP. The Sand-Blades Glittering: When Dehya uses Molten Inferno: Ranging Flame, the duration of the recreated Fiery Sanctum field will be increased by 6s. Additionally, when a Fiery Sanctum field exists on the field, the active character(s) within the field will increase the DMG dealt by the next Fiery Sanctum coordinated attack by 25% when they are attacked.

When Dehya uses Molten Inferno: Ranging Flame, the duration of the recreated Fiery Sanctum field will be increased by 6s. Additionally, when a Fiery Sanctum field exists on the field, the active character(s) within the field will increase the DMG dealt by the next Fiery Sanctum coordinated attack by 25% when they are attacked. A Rage Swift as Fire: Increases the Q Level.

Increases the Q Level. An Oath Abiding: When Flame-Mane’s Fist and Incineration Drive attacks unleashed during The Lioness’ Bite hit opponents, they will restore 1.5 Energy for Dehya and 2% of her Max HP. This effect can occur once every 0.2s.

When Flame-Mane’s Fist and Incineration Drive attacks unleashed during The Lioness’ Bite hit opponents, they will restore 1.5 Energy for Dehya and 2% of her Max HP. This effect can occur once every 0.2s. The Alpha Unleashed: Increases the E Level.

Increases the E Level. The Burning Claws Cleaving: The CRIT Rate of The Lioness’ Bite is increased by 10%. Additionally, after a Flame-Mane’s Fist attack hits an opponent and deals CRIT Hits during a single use of The Lioness’ Bite, it will cause the CRIT DMG of The Lioness’ Bite to increase by 15% for the rest of its duration and extend that duration by 0.5s. This effect can trigger every 0.2s. The duration can be extended for a maximum of 2s, and CRIT DMG can be increased by a maximum of 60%.

The above information is based on leaks and sourced from Honey Impact.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about Genshin Impact Dehya character. Be sure to check out the rest of our Genshin Impact coverage below.

Related Posts