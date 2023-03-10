Every Destiny 2 Lightfall Root of Nightmares Raid Twitch Drop & How to Redeem Them
Get your Destiny 2 rewards for watching other people play the game.
Teams are beginning to get the chance to take on the new Destiny 2 raid, and those watching on Twitch will get the chance to unlock certain items. You’ll get the chance to cheer on your team while also getting rewarded for it. Here are all the Destiny 2 Lightfall Root of Nightmares raid Twitch drops and how to redeem them.
Destiny 2 Lightfall Root of Nightmares Twitch Drop Rewards
For watching on Twitch, players will get the opportunity to earn two items based on time spent:
- Dim Italics Emblem – viewers must watch two hours of the Destiny 2 Lightfall Root of Nightmares Race to World’s First stream, specifically through Twitch Rivals.
- Particle Accelerator Emblem – players will have to watch two hours of any affiliated streamer during the 48-hour Contest Mode.
How to Redeem Destiny 2 Twitch Drops
Before you set out to watch the Twitch streams to unlock either item, go into your profile and ensure you have your Bungie account linked to your Twitch. It is unclear if you will still be able to qualify for these drops if you aren’t linked up ahead of time.
Once you have passed the required time watched, the items will appear in your Twitch inventory, and you can claim them so they will be sent to your Bungie account to be collected in-game the next time you load up Destiny 2.
This is everything you need to know regarding all the Destiny 2 Lightfall Root of Nightmares raid Twitch drops and how to redeem them. For more tips and tricks regarding the new expansion, check out our links below.
