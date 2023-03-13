Destiny 2’s Root of Nightmares Raid Has Largest Contest Mode Completion Rate in History

Image Source: Bungie.net

Destiny 2’s newest raid, Root of Nightmares, has just come off of its contest mode, and after the totals have been tallied, the completion rate is mind-boggling. Over 45,000 teams have cleared the raid while the contest modifier was active during the 48 hours it was available, the most in franchise history for a day one/day two raid ever.

Of course, there is an abundance of factors that could accumulate the total of completions. For starters, aside from Vow of the Disciple (Vow), the raid that launched last year during The Witch Queen DLC, the Root of Nightmares raid gave Guardians 48 hours to complete it while the contest modifier was active, unlike past raids where players only had 24 hours to work with.

This is the second time in franchise history that a newly released raid was given 48 hours to complete as part of the “World’s First Race”. Vow of the Disciple was given the same amount of time, but only due to several bugs and errors that arose upon its release.

Another factor could be how straightforward the Root of Nightmares was regarding mechanics. Unlike Vow, where there were many mechanics and moving parts to remember throughout the activity, the Root of Nightmares features one main mechanic at the beginning of the raid and sticks with it until the end. It took two and a half hours to complete the Root of Nightmares, the second fastest in franchise history, only a half hour behind the two-hour clear of Wrath of the Machine from Destiny 1.

Overall, many players are walking away with a shiny new day-one emblem to enjoy. Whether or not this will be a good thing moving forward remains to be seen, but either way, the Root of Nightmares launch was a massive success for Bungie and Destiny 2 as a whole.

Related Posts