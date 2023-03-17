Destiny 2 Players Are Honoring Lance Reddick With Mass In-Game Gatherings Around Zavala

Image Source: Bungie

What we have built is only the beginning, a symbol of what we can achieve.

In the wake of the shocking and sad revelation that Lance Reddick has passed away at the age of 60, Destiny 2 players have begun honoring the late actor in their own special way.

A talented and versatile veteran of both the screen and recording booth, Reddick had amassed over 100 acting credits to his name, with Commander Zavala among them. Serving as the current Titan Vanguard of the Tower, the intimidating fellow can be found brooding in a specific location as he keeps the people safe.

Now, it’s our turn to do something for him, and Destiny 2’s community has started by gathering around the character in a show of respect to Reddick’s memory.

Just went into Destiny 2, and, yeah, players are gathered around Commander Zavala, paying tribute to his actor, the late Lance Reddick



Really touching.



RIP https://t.co/uan1MEaoaY pic.twitter.com/qdvd3d7gBa — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) March 17, 2023

With the news of Reddick’s death still being very recent information, it remains to be seen whether Bungie will extend their own tribute to the man who brought Zavala and countless other wonderful personalities to life. For now, at least, it is nice to know that those who would like to show their appreciation for his talent and dedication to his craft, have a place where they can gather and reminisce.

If you are not a Destiny 2 player but are still interested in investing some time exploring the wonderful career of Lance Reddick, we offer a guide that details some of his very best roles. He returns as Charon in the upcoming John Wick 4 on March 24, which will no doubt be a bittersweet experience.