On March 17, 2023, the world was shaken by tragic news, as prolific actor Lance Reddick had died at age 60. During his life, he played more than a hundred roles, both as an actor and voice actor, including some iconic roles in TV series and Movies. If you’re a fan and want to honor him by watching some of his best work, here’s a list of the Top 10 Best Lance Reddick Movies & TV shows.

Lance Reddick’s Best Movies and TV Shows

These are Lance Reddick’s best performances, in descending order, including the year when they happened, and the character he played.

Lost (2008-2009) as Matthew Abaddon

One Night in Miami (2020) as Kareem X

Angel Has Fallen (2019) as Secret Service Director David Gentry

Monster Party (20108) as Milo

Oz (2000-2001) as Johnny Basil

Bosch (2014-2021) as Irvin Irving

Resident Evil (2022) as Albert Wesker

Fringe (2008-2013) as Phillip Broyles

John Wick Franchise (2014-2023) as Charon

The Wire (2002-2008) as Cedric Daniels

In all his work, Reddick displayed an authority and nobility that made him perfect for police, and military roles. He was able to command attention, always with a mischievous smile that made him look like he knew more than all the other characters around him.

That was one of the many reasons why his role as Charon in the John Wick universe kept getting bigger and bigger, eventually becoming one of the most important characters in the whole franchise. Even in more divisive shows, such as Netflix’s Resident Evil adaptation, he garnered universal acclaim for his turn as Albert Wesker. You could hardly take your eyes off of him, and he will be missed.

Now that you know which are the Top 10 Best Lance Reddick Movies & TV shows, you can look for more news and guides about one of his last films, John Wick 4, on Twinfinite. Tell us in the comments below which Lance Reddick role was your favorite.

