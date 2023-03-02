Destiny 2 Lightfall Raid Release Date, Power Level Requirement, & Location

Image Source: Bungie.net

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion has finally arrived, and very soon, a new raid along with it. However, some players need clarification on when the raid releases, what the power level is, and more. So today, let’s discuss when the Destiny 2 Lightfall raid releases, its power level, the requirements, and its location.

PSA: This post will include spoilers from events after the Lightfall campaign.

Destiny 2 Lightfall Raid Information

Image Source: Bungie.net

The raid will be called The Root of Nightmares and it is set to release on March 10, 2023, at 12 pm EST. For the first 48 hours of release, the raid will have the contest modifier on, meaning you will be 20 below the designated power at all times during the raid. If you manage to complete the raid during the 48 hours, you will be rewarded with an exclusive Day One Emblem.

What Is The Root of Nightmares Raid Power Level Requirement in Destiny 2

The power level of the raid is set at 1780, meaning if you complete the Legendary campaign and acquire the 1770 gear, you’re basically all set to go for the upcoming raid. The only requirement you’ll need to particapte is to own the Lightfall DLC as a whole, otherwise, there will be no other requirement.

But where exactly is the raid going to be once everything has been revealed?

Where Is Destiny 2’s The Root of Nightmares Raid Located? Theory

While the raid’s location has yet to be revealed, it is led to believe it will be located in the pink portal where the Witness seemingly disappeared from. If true, this will be the first raid in Destiny 2 that can be launched right from the destination tab. Either way, we’ll know for sure when the Root of Nightmares releases next week.

That’s everything you need to know when the Destiny 2 Lightfall raid releases, its power level, the requirements, and its location. Be sure to check out our latest Destiny 2 guides, like how to get Awoken Favors, and more below.

