Season 20, Season of Defiance, is currently underway in Destiny 2. With a new season comes many new seasonal currencies and upgrades, including a new feature called Awoken Favors. Awoken Favors are a buff you receive in the latest seasonal activity, Defiant Battlegrounds, where you can earn more heavy ammo by doing a specific task. However, some players need clarification on how to unlock all of them. So today, let’s discuss how to get all Awoken Favors in Destiny 2.

How To Unlock Awoken Favors in Destiny 2

For the short and sweet answer, to unlock Awoken Favors, you’ll need to purchase them at the War Table in the Helm with War Table Upgrades. War Table Upgrades are obtained by completing the Seasonal challenge tied to them. For example, you can earn one by completing the Seasonal challenge, “Awaken, Queensguard.” Once you have the upgrade, head over to the War Table and purchase a Favor of your choosing.

Currently, there are three Awoken Favors you can purchase, each providing a different buff in some shape or fashion. For example, the Exemplar of Zeal will improve your grenade recharge after securing final blows with heavy ammo weapons. Acquiring all three Favors will significantly make any Defiant Battlegrounds run easier, allowing the overall experience to be fun and productive.

That’s everything you need to know on how to get Awoken Favors in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our latest Destiny 2 guides, like what Tormentors are weak to, and more below.

