What Are Tormentors Weak to in Destiny 2? Answered

Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion has finally gone live, and along with it came a brand new enemy type, the Tormentor. Tormentors are easily some of the most formidable enemies the Destiny franchise has ever seen, and it isn’t an understatement to say they’re tougher than Hive Guardians. However, everyone has a weakness or two, and Tormentors are no different. So today, let’s discuss the Tormentor weaknesses in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Tormentor Weaknesses

While terrifying, Tormentors have one weak spot in their shoulders which glow. Dealing enough damage to these spots will temporarily stun the Tormentor, who will now change its tactics, converting its shoulder weakness to its chest, and becoming hyper-aggressive towards you.

The Tormentor will then start to dish out its most powerful attacks against you. While things may seem dire, there are a few ways we can exploit the Tormentor’s weaknesses from here.

Normal Tormentors vs Named Tormentors

For starters, Stasis is an excellent counter to “normal” Tormentors, as they can be frozen, allowing you to deal out some enormous damage for a short period of time until they become unfrozen. However, this won’t work against Tormentors with names like “Hand of Nezarec,” for example.

Secondly, blinding grenades, now called disorienting grenades, can blind Tormentors briefly, allowing you to keep your distance and prevent it from attacking you. This works better when you’re in a fireteam though, as one of you can blind the Tormentor while the other deals damage to it.

How to Stun Tormentors in Destiny 2

Finally, suppressing Tormentors is a great way to quickly stun and halt their movements, allowing you to dish out some heavy damage. A great combo to use in this situation would be the Exotic weapon, Tractor Cannon, which will stun and suppress the Tormentor, then use a slug shotgun like Heritage to deal big damage to its crit spot on its chest.

Overall, Tormentors are brutal to fight against but aren’t impossible to kill. With a bit of practice using what we’ve gone over thus far, you’ll be tormenting the Tormentors in no time at all.

That’s everything you need to know about what the Tormentors’ weaknesses are in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our latest guides, like how to farm Nimbus XP, and more below.

