How to Kill Tormentors in Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie

Destiny 2’s much anticipated Lighfall expansion has finally dropped and not only does it raise the max level cap, add new missions, and add a bunch of new loot to grind for, but it also adds a handful of new enemies to defeat. One of these new additions are Tormentors and they can be quite tricky to bring down. So, for those who want some tips, here’s how to easily kill Tormentors in Destiny 2. Let’s get into it!

How to Easily Defeat Tormentors in Destiny 2

First things first, it may sound obvious but focusing primarily on the glowing yellow spots on the Tormentor’s body parts is a surefire way to deplete this foe’s HP as hitting this monstrosity elsewhere will do little to no damage. In fact, you’ll need to break its yellow shield before you can deal any meaningful damage.

Initially, its left and right shoulders will glow and then after a certain amount of damage, its chest will begin to glow. These points are where you’ll want to focus your fireteam’s firepower.

Another important tip is to keep your distance from Tormentors as they do have a grab attack that can either one-hit kill you, or severely weaken you with their Dark Harvest ability, which drains the bulk of your health. That being said, when a Tormentor does grab a member of your team, it’ll be locked into an animation which gives your team ample time to focus your attacks on those aforementioned glowing spots on the Tormentor’s armor.

Next, we’d also keep a close eye out for the Tormentor’s ground and pound attack which can be deadly. If you see a Tormentor leaping into the air, be sure to make evasive manoeuvers by jumping to a safe distance. Otherwise, it’ll crush you and this ability can be devastating.

Additionally, it’s worth noting that freezing Tormentors with Stasis is quite effective at giving Guardians an opening. And finally, they’re also easily bested by finishers so keep an eye out for that finisher indicator and don’t be afraid to get up close and personal to dispose of them.

So, what do you know: That’s everything you need to know about how to easily kill Tormentors in Destiny 2. For more, here’s how to get Cloud Accretions and Strand Fragments. Or, if you’d prefer, feel free to browse the links below.

