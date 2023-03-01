Image Source: Bungie

Destiny 2’s Lightfall DLC has arrived, and a brand new Exotic mission known as Unfinished Business is now live. The goal of this quest is to unlock the new Exotic Void LMG, Deterministic Chaos. However, along the way, you must gather a specific material known as Cloud Accretions, which are puzzling Guardians on how to obtain. So today, let’s discuss how to get Cloud Accretions in Destiny 2.

How To Obtain Cloud Accretions In Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Cloud Accretions are the little crystal plant materials you see spread out all across Neomuna. You’ll need to gather about five of them in order to progress the Unfinished Business quest. That said, finding them is the tricky part, as they are pretty well hidden and very easy to miss.

However, you can easily bypass this hindrance by inspecting your Ghost and going to your Tracking Ghost mods. From there, select one of the Resource Detector mods to allow you to find resources, including the Cloud Accretions, within a given range from you. The higher the mod cost, the more range the resources will be detected from, allowing you to find these hidden materials easily.

Neomuna is a large destination, and while you can find Cloud Accretions anywhere across the map, the best location to find Cloud Accretions in our experience is the Liming Harbor, which is also where you need to progress the Unfinished Business quest anyway. Therefore, you can kill two birds with one stone and progress the quest easily, bringing you one step closer to that sweet new Exotic weapon.

That’s everything you need to know on how to get Cloud Accretions in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our latest Destiny 2 guides, like who Nimbus is, and more below.

