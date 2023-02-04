Destiny 2 Extends Day One Raid for the Second Year in a Row

Image Source: Bungie

Destiny 2’s next raid is a little over a month away now, and players have been anxiously waiting and preparing for its arrival alongside the Lightfall DLC itself. However, Bungie has just announced that the contest modifier, which is normally on for 24 hours, will now be extended by an additional 24 hours.

The Lightfall raid will launch on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 9am PST (Pacific Standard Time). Contest mode on the Lightfall raid will be active for 48 hours ending on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 10am PDT (Pacific Daylight Time). — Destiny 2 Team (@Destiny2Team) February 3, 2023

This is the second time in Destiny history that a Day One Raid has been extended in some way, shape, or form. Last year, the Vow of the Disciple Raid was extended by an additional 24 hours due to several bugs that arose when the Raid was released. This time around, Bungie is adding an extra 24 hours to contest mode to allow for teams to complete the raid while the mode is active. Completing the raid while the mode is active will reward players with a very exclusive 24-hour emblem that cannot be obtained by other means.

This move by Bungie raises several questions regarding the Lightfall Raid. Is Bungie expecting more bugs to appear when the Raid launches? Will this be a permanent change moving forward with Day One Raids? And most importantly: If they willingly add extra time, will there be a unique reward for completing the Raid under 24 hours rather than in 48?

Either way, we’ll have to wait and see how the players feel about this change, as the Day One Raid race is arguably one of the most critical times of the year for Destiny 2. Whether or not they’ll be pleased or dissatisfied with the changes will determine the future of this change for Day One Raids that follow.

