Destiny 2: Lightfall Reveals Its New Raid and Confirms Release Timing

Just a day shy of the release of Lightfall, Destiny 2’s next major expansion, developer Bungie took to Twitter to unveil the title of its upcoming raid content and reiterate its release timing. The raid itself is titled The Root of Nightmares and will go live on March 10, 2023 at 9 AM PST / 12 PM EST.

This means its addition will take place about ten days after the release of the expansion proper, which should allow players the chance to experience the story and prepare themselves for it without feeling the need to rush. The tweet also included a screenshot of a group of guardians standing at the raid’s entrance to tease players with what might be waiting for them within.

Moreover, the tweet also reminds players that Contest Mode will be activated for the first 48 hours of the raid’s release—rather than the traditional 24 hours—to ensure an even playing field among everyone challenging the DLC upon its initial release.

It’s also worth remembering that itemization will function a bit differently in this Lightfall raid as well, particularly when it comes to Adept weapons, which will be much stronger than they’ve been up to this point.

Ferried from an unknown time and place, a haunting presence has been detected. We must now confront the ancient threat growing at our doorstep.



As always, Twinfinite will be here to keep you updated on all the latest news regarding Destiny 2 and the release of the Lightfall expansion.

