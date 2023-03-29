Destiny 2: Best SMGs for PvE, PvP, Gambit (2023)

My favorite weapons to use by far.

With the Lightfall DLC launch, SMGs have dominated the endgame of both PvE and PvP activities in Destiny 2. That said, there has been an abundance of choices to choose from over the last year, so today, we’re breaking them down so players can use the most powerful SMGs in the new content.

Best Destiny 2 SMGs 2023

Image Source: Bungie.net

Best for PvE & Gambit

Osteo Striga (Kinetic, Exotic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk.

(Kinetic, Exotic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk. The Immortal (Kinetic, Strand) – Obtained through Trials of Saint-14.

(Kinetic, Strand) – Obtained through Trials of Saint-14. Synchronic Roulette (Kinetic, Strand) – Obtained through activities in Neomuna.

(Kinetic, Strand) – Obtained through activities in Neomuna. Prolonged Engagement (Kinetic, Stasis) – Obtained through the Vanguard playlist.

(Kinetic, Stasis) – Obtained through the Vanguard playlist. CALUS Mini Tool (Energy, Solar) – Stocked occasionally by Banshee-44 in the Tower.

(Energy, Solar) – Stocked occasionally by Banshee-44 in the Tower. Unforgiven (Energy, Void) – Possible reward from Duality Dungeon.

(Energy, Void) – Possible reward from Duality Dungeon. Huckleberry (Kinetic, Exotic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk.

(Kinetic, Exotic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk. Ikelos_SMG (Energy, Arc) – Obtained from Season of the Seraph Activities.

(Energy, Arc) – Obtained from Season of the Seraph Activities. Riskrunner (Energy, Arc, Exotic) – Obtained from New Light Quest.

(Energy, Arc, Exotic) – Obtained from New Light Quest. Submission (Kinetic) – Possible drop from Vow of the Disciple Raid.

(Kinetic) – Possible drop from Vow of the Disciple Raid. Tarrabah (Energy, Solar, Exotic) – Obtained via the Exotic Kiosk.

Amongst all of the primary weapons in the game, SMGs are easily the most popular choice for PvE activities by a large margin. Each of them fits an aggressive playstyle perfectly and has amazing perk pools to work with.

New additions include The Immortal, Synchronic Roulette, and Prolonged Engagement, all top-tier choices in their respective slots.

When paired with the new Light 3.0 Subclass builds, some of these SMGs outperform other SMGs and most weapons in the game. Obtaining these listed weapons should be a priority before entering any high level content.

Best SMGs for PvP & Crucible

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Osteo Striga (Kinetic, Exotic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk.

(Kinetic, Exotic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk. The Immortal (Kinetic, Strand) – Obtained through Trials of Saint-14.

(Kinetic, Strand) – Obtained through Trials of Saint-14. Synchronic Roulette (Kinetic, Strand) – Obtained through activities in Neomuna.

(Kinetic, Strand) – Obtained through activities in Neomuna. Funnelweb (Energy, Void) – Possible drop during The Witch Queen content.

(Energy, Void) – Possible drop during The Witch Queen content. Submission (Kinetic) – Possible drop from Vow of the Disciple Raid.

(Kinetic) – Possible drop from Vow of the Disciple Raid. CALUS Mini Tool (Energy, Solar) – Stocked occasionally by Banshee-44 in the Tower.

(Energy, Solar) – Stocked occasionally by Banshee-44 in the Tower. Forensic Nightmare (Kinetic) – Obtained from Throne World activities.

(Kinetic) – Obtained from Throne World activities. Huckleberry (Kinetic, Exotic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk.

(Kinetic, Exotic) – Purchase from Exotic Kiosk. Ikelos_SMG (Energy, Arc) – Obtained from Season of the Seraph Activities.

(Energy, Arc) – Obtained from Season of the Seraph Activities. Out of Bounds (Energy, Arc) Possible reward from playing Crucible activities.

(Energy, Arc) Possible reward from playing Crucible activities. Tarrabah (Energy, Solar, Exotic) – Purchased from Exotic Kiosk.

SMGs in PvP are dominant; there’s really no way to sugarcoat it. Each one of these weapons listed above can help you win matches with ease.

New additions include Osteo Striga, The Immortal, Synchronic Roulette, and Funnelweb. The Immortal is the most powerful gun to use for close-quarters combat specifically.

That said, even the Exotic SMGs like Huckleberry and Tarrabah can still mow down enemies with relative ease, and they’re both some of the oldest weapons in the game.

Unless a nerf is planned for them, it’s safe to assume SMGs will continue to be a powerhouse in both PvE and PvP content in Destiny 2.

That’s all for our best SMGs in Destiny 2 for PvE, PvP, & Gambit. If we missed something, let us know in the comments below. If you’re interested in learning more weapon recommendations. Check out our all-encompassing lists below:

